Airtel offers new ₹48 and ₹98 prepaid plans with 28 days validity

After introducing ₹248 first recharge prepaid plan, Airtel has today introduced two new recharge packs for the prepaid users — one costing ₹48 while the other one costs ₹98. Both these new plans are applicable for the users of all the telecom circles in India.

The newly introduced ₹48 and ₹98 prepaid plans, as well as the ₹29 plan — all three, are now available for purchase through third-party recharge platforms and the company’s own website and mobile app. With these new plans, it seems that Airtel is targeting users who are looking for cheaper plans and don’t consume much data.

Coming to the benefits, the ₹48 plan offers 3 GB of data benefits and comes with a validity of 28 days. On the other hand, the ₹98 prepaid plan, which also offers 28 days validity, provides 6 GB of 3G/4G data. Along with that, it also offers 10 free daily SMS.

Apart from these two plans, the company is also offering a plan that costs just ₹29. It offers 520 MB of data and has a validity of 28 days. These three are the only monthly recharge pack that the company currently offers.

₹48 prepaid plan details

Data: 3 GB of 3G/4G data

Validity: 28 days

SMS: No free SMS

₹98 prepaid plan details

Data: 6 GB of 3G/4G data

Validity: 28 days

SMS: 10 free SMS daily

₹29 prepaid plan details