How to lock apps using fingerprint scanner [Redmi Y3 Guide]

Most Androids carry a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone, Xiaomi’s latest entry in its selfie series, the Redmi Y3 also offers a fingerprint scanner onboard Not only it’s used for unlocking the phone but also lets you lock specific apps with your fingerprints. Here’s how you can lock apps using fingerprint scanner on your Redmi Y3.

Lock apps using fingerprint scanner on Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3 runs on the MIUI 10 interface based on the Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and it packs a lot of features that you can make use of. One of the nifty features is to lock the apps using the fingerprint scanner, be it WhatsApp, Gallery, Facebook, Gmail, or any other supported app.

Before you proceed with this guide, make sure you have registered your fingerprints on the phone, if not do it. To register fingerprints, go to Settings -> Lock screen & Password and add fingerprints from here.

To lock the apps using the fingerprint scanner, all you need to do is launch the Settings and swipe to the bottom until you find the App Lock. Tap on it, and set a passcode or pattern for the apps you want to lock alongside choosing the apps.

Go to Settings -> App Lock

Your apps are secured with fingerprints, open the apps and just put your finger on the scanner to unlock them.

