Airtel becomes the first telecom operator to launch 4G in Ladakh region

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – has become the first telecom operator to launch 4G services in Ladakh region. With this, people living in Ladakh region will now get access to high-speed Internet.

With the launch of Airtel 4G in Ladakh region, customers in 130 towns and villages, including Leh, Kargil and Drass, can access Internet at high speeds – be it searching on Google, watching videos on YouTube or streaming music online. This will also help people be informed about what’s happening in India and around the world.

Not just that, the presence of Airtel 4G in this region will also ensure that tourists visiting the region have access to high-speed Internet. Some of the popular tourist spots that are covered by Airtel 4G are Kargil War Memorial, Sangam, Magnetic Hill, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Thiksey Monastery, Alchi Monastery, Lamayuru, Monastery, Moon Land Lamayuru, Sakti towards pangong Lake, Stok Palace and Hall of Fame.

Also, for those unaware, the Drass sector, which is located in Kargil and is considered a gateway to Ladakh, is the coldest inhabited place in India (and second coldest in the world). Setting up 4G services in this region isn’t easy for any telecom operator after all, as the temperature here is below zero degree celsius and the terrain also isn’t anything that you see in other cities and villages of the country.

Commenting on the launch of Airtel 4G in Ladakh region, Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said, “This is a major milestone for India and for Airtel. Having pioneered 4G roll out in India, Airtel has been committed to expanding its high speed data networks to every corner of the country and contribute to the Government’s Digital India vision. As part of Project Leap, we will continue to channel investments towards building a world class future ready network that touches every Indian.”

The launch of 4G services in Ladakh region is a part of Airtel’s Project Leap initiative for which the telco has committed over ₹60,000 crores of investment.

We hope that with the launch of Airtel’s 4G in Ladakh region, the local people and tourists alike, will be able to stay connected with the outer world through high-speed Internet.