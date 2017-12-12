Back in June this year, Indian smartphone brand Intex launched the ELYT e7 with a price tag of ₹7999. Then late last month, the company launched ELYT Dual with dual selfie cameras. Now today, Intex has further expanded its portfolio of ELYT series smartphones in India with the launch of Intex ELYT e6.

The Intex ELYT e6, like the e7 and Dual, is a budget smartphone. It sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The display comes with the protection of Dragontrail glass along with 2.5D curved glass atop.

The Intex ELYT e6 is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM. It boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat which comes with features like multi-window, quick reply and more.

The Intex ELYT e6 comes with 32 GB of internal storage and you also have an option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. For photography, the Intex ELYT e6 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back, and, an 8 MP camera on the front which is aided by LED flash.

Having said that, the biggest highlight of the Intex ELYT e6 is its 4000 mAh battery which the company says can offer up to 8-16 hours of talk-time and more than 12 days of stand by.

“Our special ELYT series launched this year has been well received in the market and going with the consumers’ response we have launched ELYT e6 model, designed for the online platform (exclusively on Flipkart) for tech savvy youth. Having multiple features with a focus on multitasking and storage capacity, this tech marvel will surely prove to be a customer’s delight. We have further enriched our diverse product portfolio to stay ahead in time and made our offerings the best of all for our discerning consumers.” said Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies.

Intex ELYT e6 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass and Dragontrail protection

Intex ELYT e6 Price in India and Availability