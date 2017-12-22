Airtel partners Celkon to announce 4G smartphone at an effective price of ₹1249

Soon after the launch of Reliance Jio’s JioPhone, telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone have announced affordable 4G smartphones to counter JioPhone. Airtel alone, until now, has announced a total of seven 4G smartphones. And now today, the telco takes that count to eight with the announcement of Celkon Star 4G+.

All the 4G smartphones that have been announced by Airtel until have been announced in partnership with smartphone manufacturers as part of their ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative under which the company aims to bring affordable 4G smartphones to the masses at the price of a feature phone.

The Celkon Star 4G+ has too been announced as a part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. The Celkon Star 4G+ has a market price of ₹2999, but, with Airtel’s bundled offers, its effective price comes down to ₹1249.

Well, the effective price of ₹1249 makes it the cheapest 4G smartphone that Airtel has announced under its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. To buy the Celkon Star 4G+ smartphone, customers first have to make a down payment of ₹2749. After that, they have to make continuous recharges of a total sum of ₹169 every month for 36 months which would entitle them to a cashback of ₹1500.

Alternately, customers also have the option to do recharges worth ₹3000 in the first 18 months to get cashback of ₹500, and then another ₹3000 over the next 18 months to get cashback of ₹1000.

Commenting on this announcement, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO – AP and Telangana, Bharti Airtel, said “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Celkon. We view this collaboration as an opportunity to offer customers innovative solutions that combine the experience of India’s best smartphone network with the affordability and flexibility of the mobile platform offered by Celkon. We hope to deliver great value to consumers and help them fulfil their dream of owning a smartphone and enjoying the internet.”

Celkon Star 4G+ Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

RAM: 512 MB

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Display: 4-inch display

Rear Camera: 3.2 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 2 MP

Internal Storage: 4 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB

Colors: Black, Dark Blue, Gold, Champagne

Battery: 1800 mAh

Celkon Star 4G+ Price and Availability