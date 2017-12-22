Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 3 GB RAM variant launched in India

By Sagar
Back in late July, Samsung launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹11,490. The Galaxy J7 Nxt came along with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. However, Samsung has now launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt with more RAM and internal storage in the country.

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Samsung has launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt in India with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Moreover, this 3 GB RAM variant also comes with AR Stickers as well as Samsung Pay Mini.

Well, while the 2 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹11,490 (now costs ₹10,490), the 3 GB RAM variant is listed on Samsung Online Store with a price of ₹12,990. That said, apart from the difference in the amount of RAM, internal storage and the inclusion of AR Stickers and Samsung Pay Mini, everything else on the 3 GB RAM variant remains the same.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Specifications

  • CPU: 1.6 GHz octa-core processor
  • RAM: 2/3 GB
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Micro SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Other: AR Stickers, Samsung Pay Mini
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Price and Availability

  • Price: ₹10,490 (2 GB RAM variant), ₹12,990 (3 GB RAM variant)
  • Availability: Available via Samsung’s Online Store as well as offline stores across India (3 GB RAM variant currently only available through offline retailers)
