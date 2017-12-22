Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 3 GB RAM variant launched in India

Back in late July, Samsung launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹11,490. The Galaxy J7 Nxt came along with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. However, Samsung has now launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt with more RAM and internal storage in the country.

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Samsung has launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt in India with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Moreover, this 3 GB RAM variant also comes with AR Stickers as well as Samsung Pay Mini.

New Launch #SamsungGalaxyJ7Nxt 32GB

With 3GB RAM – The device is enabled with #SamsungPaymini #ARStickers

Rs.12990/- only pic.twitter.com/VEgkWct1RM — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) December 21, 2017

Well, while the 2 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹11,490 (now costs ₹10,490), the 3 GB RAM variant is listed on Samsung Online Store with a price of ₹12,990. That said, apart from the difference in the amount of RAM, internal storage and the inclusion of AR Stickers and Samsung Pay Mini, everything else on the 3 GB RAM variant remains the same.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Specifications

CPU: 1.6 GHz octa-core processor

1.6 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Micro SIM

Dual Micro SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: AR Stickers, Samsung Pay Mini

AR Stickers, Samsung Pay Mini Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Price and Availability