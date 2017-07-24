After launching the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro in India last month, Samsung has today launched yet another smartphone in the Galaxy J7 series in India which is called the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt. However, unlike the J7 Max and J7 Pro, which are priced above ₹15,000, the Galaxy J7 Nxt is priced at ₹11,490.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt flaunts patterned back and comes with unified color scheme. It’s powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.6 GHz and paired with 2 GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display and boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat.

At the front, below the display, is physical home button which is flanked by recent and back capacitive buttons. However, this home button doesn’t house a fingerprint scanner. Rather, the Galaxy J7 Nxt doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner at all which is a bummer as even the phones priced lesser than it come with a fingerprint scanner nowadays.

Anyways, moving on, there’s also a 5 MP camera on the front which is accompanied by LED flash. For regular shots, you have a 13 MP snapper at the back. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 16 GB of storage on board, and, keeping this entire package on is a 3000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt specifications:

CPU: 1.6 GHz octa-core processor

1.6 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Micro SIM

Dual Micro SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Price and Availability: