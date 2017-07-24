JioPhone to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 205 Mobile Platform

Last weekend, at the company’s 40th Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani announced Reliance Jio’s first 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone called JioPhone. While the company did reveal the details regarding JioPhone’s pricing, availability and its plans, there were no mentions of what was actually powering the JioPhone. However, chipset maker Qualcomm has announced that their Snapdragon 205 Mobile Platform is what will be powering the JioPhone.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 205 Mobile Platform was announced back in March this year. The Snapdragon 205 Mobile Platform is an entry-level mobile chip which is designed to bring 4G VoLTE connectivity to feature phones. It has 1.1 GHz dual-core CPU under the hood which is backed by Adreno 304 GPU.

Glad to partner with @reliancejio on the new #JioPhone, powered by our #205 mobile platform. — Qualcomm India (@qualcomm_in) July 22, 2017

The Snapdragon 205 comes with LTE Cat 4 modem which supports upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps and download speeds of up to 150 Mbps. It also supports HD video streaming along with support for dual SIMs. The Snapdragon 205 also has support for FM Radio, ANT+, Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n.

Well, having said that, just because the JioPhone comes with Snapdragon 205 Mobile Platform doesn’t mean it would have all the features that are found on this chipset. Chances are some may not make their way to the JioPhone. We would only know if Jio shares some more information regarding the specifications of the JioPhone, or, would have to wait till the beta testing kicks off from August 15.

Making India digital with #JioPhone. @Spreadtrum is proud to be a part of the digital freedom for #featurephone users. @Reliancejio — Spreadtrum (@spreadtrum) July 21, 2017

Apart from Qualcomm, Spreadtrum also announced their partnership with Reliance Jio for JioPhone, hence, some of the JioPhone units will also come powered by Spreadtrum’s chipset. We are assuming that there will be two different variants of the JioPhone having some differences in the feature set as it will be powered by two different SoC.

We expect to know more about the JioPhone in the coming days.

