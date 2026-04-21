Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of over 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra and Goa over the past 12 months, aimed at improving network coverage, capacity, and data speeds. The expansion is part of Airtel’s broader strategy to strengthen its 5G footprint across India.

The rollout spans 36 districts, extending 5G connectivity to around 22 million users. The deployment covers urban centers, developing towns, and rural and remote villages. Special focus has been placed on underserved regions, including:

Gadchiroli

Nandurbar

Sindhudurg

This initiative aims to bridge connectivity gaps and improve digital access.

Airtel reported an average rollout pace of ~9 new sites per day over the past year. Key target areas include:

Rural and semi-urban regions

Major highways and transit routes

Border areas

Economic and cultural corridors

This helps ensure consistent connectivity across high-traffic and remote locations.

The expanded infrastructure is expected to support faster data speeds, better network stability, and increased capacity for users. Key use cases:

Video streaming

Remote learning

Work-from-home

Digital payments

Business operations

The upgrade benefits individuals, businesses, educational institutions, and government services.

Regarding the expansion, Rabi Shankar Mishra, CEO – Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel, said, “Data demand across Maharashtra and Goa continues to grow rapidly, and our focus is to stay ahead by consistently strengthening our network. With the addition of 3,400+ new 5G sites, we are delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and a more reliable experience for over 22 million customers. Our continued investments, especially in underserved districts, reflect Airtel’s commitment to bridging connectivity gaps and powering the region’s digital growth with a future-ready network.”

New ₹399 Unlimited Data Plan

Alongside the expansion, Airtel has highlighted a new prepaid plan:

₹399 recharge plan

Offers unlimited data usage

This is targeted at users requiring high data consumption without limits.

What This Means