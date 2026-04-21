vivo India has reportedly increased the prices of multiple smartphones, with hikes of up to ₹4,000 across several models in the vivo T, vivo V, and vivo Y series. The revised pricing came into effect on 21st April and is already reflected on the official vivo India website.

vivo T Series

vivo T5x 5G

6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹22,999 (up from ₹18,999)

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹24,999

8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹26,999 (Flat ₹4,000 increase across variants)

vivo V Series

vivo V70 Elite

8 GB RAM + 256 GB RAM: ₹55,999 (was ₹51,999)

12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹59,999 (was ₹56,999)

vivo V70

8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹49,999 (was ₹45,999)

12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹53,999 (was ₹49,999)

Up to ₹4,000 hike

vivo Y Series

vivo Y400 5G

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹28,999 (was ₹25,999)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹31,999 (was ₹27,999)

vivo Y51 Pro 5G

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹27,999 (was ₹24,999)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹30,999 (was ₹27,999)

vivo Y31 5G

4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹19,999 (was ₹18,999)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹23,999 (was ₹20,999)

6 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹26,999

Price hike ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹4,000

Why Prices are Increasing

While vivo has not officially confirmed the reason, industry trends suggest rising component costs, currency fluctuations, and ongoing supply chain pressures. These factors are impacting pricing strategies across smartphone brands.

The price revision aligns with a broader trend in the market:

Other brands are also increasing prices

Tipsters suggest mid-premium devices may cross ₹50K more frequently

Further price hikes are expected in the coming months

What this Means for Buyers