vivo India has reportedly increased the prices of multiple smartphones, with hikes of up to ₹4,000 across several models in the vivo T, vivo V, and vivo Y series. The revised pricing came into effect on 21st April and is already reflected on the official vivo India website.
vivo T Series
- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹22,999 (up from ₹18,999)
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹24,999
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹26,999 (Flat ₹4,000 increase across variants)
vivo V Series
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB RAM: ₹55,999 (was ₹51,999)
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹59,999 (was ₹56,999)
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹49,999 (was ₹45,999)
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹53,999 (was ₹49,999)
- Up to ₹4,000 hike
vivo Y Series
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹28,999 (was ₹25,999)
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹31,999 (was ₹27,999)
vivo Y51 Pro 5G
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹27,999 (was ₹24,999)
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹30,999 (was ₹27,999)
- 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹19,999 (was ₹18,999)
- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹23,999 (was ₹20,999)
- 6 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹26,999
- Price hike ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹4,000
Why Prices are Increasing
While vivo has not officially confirmed the reason, industry trends suggest rising component costs, currency fluctuations, and ongoing supply chain pressures. These factors are impacting pricing strategies across smartphone brands.
The price revision aligns with a broader trend in the market:
- Other brands are also increasing prices
- Tipsters suggest mid-premium devices may cross ₹50K more frequently
- Further price hikes are expected in the coming months
What this Means for Buyers
- Current models are becoming more expensive post-launch
- Buyers may see fewer aggressive pricing strategies
- Timing purchases during launch or sale periods could become more important