vivo India has launched its latest premium V-series smartphone – the vivo V70 Elite, alongside the vivo V70 – further strengthening its V-series portfolio in the country. Positioned above the standard V70, the vivo V70 Elite brings together a refined flat-edge design, ZEISS-powered Sony cameras, near-flagship Snapdragon performance, long-term software support, and flagship-grade durability, making it one of the most feature-rich premium mid-range smartphones currently available.

The vivo V70 Elite comes with a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a ZEISS-backed triple rear camera setup, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, and a large 6,500 mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge fast charging. Other highlights include up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with AI features, and a confirmed 4 Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

On the design front, the vivo V70 Elite follows vivo’s Golden Grip flat-edge design philosophy, focusing on comfort without compromising on screen size. The phone is built around a 6.59-inch form factor, designed to balance one-handed usability with an immersive viewing experience. It features an aerospace-grade metal frame paired with ultra-narrow 1.25mm bezels, helping maximise the display-to-body ratio.

The smartphone sports a premium glass back, with the Authentic Black variant using a glass-fiber finish, while Passion Red and Sand Beige feature a glass back. The device measures roughly 7.4 – 7.59mm in thickness (variant-dependent) and weighs around 187 grams (Authentic Black) or 194 grams (Passion Red/Sand Beige). Durability is a major highlight, with IP68 + IP69 ratings offering protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets. Color options include Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

The front of the phone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,750 x 1,260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The panel supports the P3 wide color gamut, uses VM9 light-emitting material, and integrates a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for fast and secure unlocking.

Like the V70, the vivo V70 Elite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with ZEISS optics. The primary camera is a 50 MP ZEISS OIS main sensor (Sony IMX766) designed for stable handheld photography and accurate color reproduction. It is accompanied by a 50 MP ZEISS Night Telephoto camera (Sony IMX882) offering 3x optical zoom with OIS, and an 8 MP ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera with a 115° field of view.

On the front, the device features a 50 MP ZEISS autofocus selfie camera with a 92° ultra-wide field of view, making it suitable for both solo and group selfies. The camera system supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps, seamless 1x / 2x / 3x zoom transitions, and a suite of AI features including AI Magic Weather, AI Holi Portrait (India-exclusive), Wedding Style LUTs, AI Floral Blessing, and AI Audio Noise Eraser.

The vivo V70 Elite is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage, delivering near-flagship performance for multitasking, gaming, and intensive workloads. The phone supports 90fps BGMI gameplay, features 4D game vibration via an X-axis linear motor, and uses a VC cooling system to maintain stable performance during prolonged usage.

For battery, the vivo V70 Elite packs a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge fast charging, capable of delivering a full charge in under an hour in real-world conditions. The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with confirmed long-term software support.

vivo V70 Elite Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.59-inch (16.74 cm) AMOLED display, 1.07 billion colors, 1.5K Resolution (2,750 x 1,260 pixels, 459 ppi), up to 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, VM9 Light-Emitting Material, P3 wide color gamut, capacitive multi-touch, 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, Golden Grip flat-edge design, glass back (Passion Red & Sand Beige) and glass fiber back (Authentic Black), ~7.4 – 7.59 mm thickness, ~187 grams (Authentic Black) / ~194 grams (Passion Red, Sand Beige) weight

OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, 4 years of Android OS updates, 6 years of security updates CPU: 4 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC (1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.0 GHz, 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.8 GHz, and 3x Cortex-A520 at 2.0 GHz)

4 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC (1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.0 GHz, 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.8 GHz, and 3x Cortex-A520 at 2.0 GHz) GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 735 GPU

Qualcomm Adreno 735 GPU Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM (virtual RAM support)

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM (virtual RAM support) Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple rear camera setup – 50 MP ZEISS OIS main camera (f/1.88, AF & OIS), 50 MP ZEISS super telephoto camera (f/2.65, AF & OIS, 3x optical zoom), 8 MP ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2, 115° FoV); rear flash; scene modes include Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, Micro Movie, High Resolution, Dual View, Film Camera, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Stage, Astro, Pro, Snapshot, Food, Underwater Photography

Triple rear camera setup – 50 MP ZEISS OIS main camera (f/1.88, AF & OIS), 50 MP ZEISS super telephoto camera (f/2.65, AF & OIS, 3x optical zoom), 8 MP ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2, 115° FoV); rear flash; scene modes include Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, Micro Movie, High Resolution, Dual View, Film Camera, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Stage, Astro, Pro, Snapshot, Food, Underwater Photography Selfie Camera: 50 MP ZEISS group selfie camera with autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 92° ultra-wide field of view

50 MP ZEISS group selfie camera with autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 92° ultra-wide field of view Camera Features: 4K video recording up to 60 fps, ZEISS optics and ZEISS color science, multi-focal portrait modes, AI Magic Weather, AI Holi Portrait (India-exclusive seasonal feature), Wedding Style LUTs, AI Floral Blessing, AI Audio Noise Eraser

4K video recording up to 60 fps, ZEISS optics and ZEISS color science, multi-focal portrait modes, AI Magic Weather, AI Holi Portrait (India-exclusive seasonal feature), Wedding Style LUTs, AI Floral Blessing, AI Audio Noise Eraser Connectivity & Others: Dual nano SIM slot, USB Type-C (USB 2.0), Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC (Reader/Writer & Card Emulation modes), GPS + BeiDou + GLONASS + Galileo + QZSS + NavIC, OTG support, face unlock, dual stereo speakers, HyperSense Audio

Dual nano SIM slot, USB Type-C (USB 2.0), Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC (Reader/Writer & Card Emulation modes), GPS + BeiDou + GLONASS + Galileo + QZSS + NavIC, OTG support, face unlock, dual stereo speakers, HyperSense Audio Sensors: Accelerometer, color temperature sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, infrared blaster, linear motor

Accelerometer, color temperature sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, infrared blaster, linear motor Cellular: 5G (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78), 4G LTE, dual SIM Dual Standby, VoLTE support

5G (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78), 4G LTE, dual SIM Dual Standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,500 mAh (typ) Li-ion battery, 90W wired FlashCharge fast charging

6,500 mAh (typ) Li-ion battery, 90W wired FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Passion Red, Sand Beige, Authentic Black

Passion Red, Sand Beige, Authentic Black In The Box: vivo V70 Elite handset, quick start guide, USB cable, charger, eject tool, phone case, protective film (pre-applied), warranty card

The price for the vivo V70 Elite starts at ₹51,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹56,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹61,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant. The smartphone is available from 19th February 2026, i.e., today, for pre-booking and will go on sale from 26th February 2026 on vivo India online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include up to 10% instant cashback or exchange bonus, up to 18 months no-cost EMI, assured buyback offers, discounts on V-Shield protection plans, and offline-exclusive extended warranty and bundled accessories offers.

vivo V70 Elite Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹51,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹56,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹61,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹51,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹56,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹61,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 19th February 2026, i.e., today (pre-booking), 26th February 2026 (first sale) on vivo India online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores

19th February 2026, i.e., today (pre-booking), 26th February 2026 (first sale) on vivo India online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores Offers: Up to 10% instant cashback or exchange bonus, up to 18 months no-cost EMI, assured buyback offers, discounts on V-Shield protection plans, offline-exclusive extended warranty and bundled accessory deals

