ASUS has announced the pan-India availability of its latest Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, bringing a new generation of AI-powered PCs to the market. The lineup includes ASUS Zenbook S14, ASUS Zenbook S16, ASUS Zenbook DUO, ASUS Zenbook A14, ASUS Zenbook A16, and ASUS Vivobook Series. The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 platforms, delivering up to 80 TOPS NPU performance for on-device AI tasks.

ASUS Zenbook S14: Ultra-Light Premium Laptop

The Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) focuses on portability and premium design:

Weight: ~1.2 kg

~1.2 kg Display: 14-inch 3K OLED touch

14-inch 3K OLED touch CPU: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor Battery: Up to 27 hours

ASUS Zenbook DUO: Dual-Screen Productivity Machine

The Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA) is designed for multitasking:

Dual 14-inch 3K OLED touch displays

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processor

Up to 32 hours of battery life

Ideal for creators and professionals needing multi-window workflows.

ASUS Zenbook A Series: Snapdragon-Powered AI Laptops

The Zenbook A14 and A16 bring ARM-based computing:

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 processors

Weight starts under 1 kg

Focus on AI performance and efficiency

ASUS Vivobook Series: Everyday & Performance Laptops

The Vivobook series caters to a wider audience:

ASUS Vivobook 14/16:

Designed for everyday productivity

AI features and enhanced security

ASUS Vivobook S14/S16:

Performance-focused

Improved battery life

Refined design

ASUS Zenbook Vivobook Price In India

ASUS Zenbook Series:

Zenbook S14 – ₹1,79,990

Zenbook DUO – ₹2,99,990

Zenbook A14 – ₹1,85,990

Zenbook A16 – ₹1,99,990

ASUS Vivobook Series:

Vivobook 14 – ₹98,990

Vivobook 16 – ₹1,01,990

Vivobook S14 – ₹1,28,990

Vivobook S16 – ₹1,31,990

Availability