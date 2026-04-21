ASUS has announced the pan-India availability of its latest Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, bringing a new generation of AI-powered PCs to the market. The lineup includes ASUS Zenbook S14, ASUS Zenbook S16, ASUS Zenbook DUO, ASUS Zenbook A14, ASUS Zenbook A16, and ASUS Vivobook Series. The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 platforms, delivering up to 80 TOPS NPU performance for on-device AI tasks.
ASUS Zenbook S14: Ultra-Light Premium Laptop
The Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) focuses on portability and premium design:
- Weight: ~1.2 kg
- Display: 14-inch 3K OLED touch
- CPU: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor
- Battery: Up to 27 hours
ASUS Zenbook DUO: Dual-Screen Productivity Machine
The Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA) is designed for multitasking:
- Dual 14-inch 3K OLED touch displays
- Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processor
- Up to 32 hours of battery life
Ideal for creators and professionals needing multi-window workflows.
ASUS Zenbook A Series: Snapdragon-Powered AI Laptops
The Zenbook A14 and A16 bring ARM-based computing:
- Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 processors
- Weight starts under 1 kg
- Focus on AI performance and efficiency
ASUS Vivobook Series: Everyday & Performance Laptops
The Vivobook series caters to a wider audience:
ASUS Vivobook 14/16:
- Designed for everyday productivity
- AI features and enhanced security
ASUS Vivobook S14/S16:
- Performance-focused
- Improved battery life
- Refined design
ASUS Zenbook Vivobook Price In India
ASUS Zenbook Series:
- Zenbook S14 – ₹1,79,990
- Zenbook DUO – ₹2,99,990
- Zenbook A14 – ₹1,85,990
- Zenbook A16 – ₹1,99,990
ASUS Vivobook Series:
- Vivobook 14 – ₹98,990
- Vivobook 16 – ₹1,01,990
- Vivobook S14 – ₹1,28,990
- Vivobook S16 – ₹1,31,990
Availability
- ASUS Exclusive & Hybrid Stores
- ASUS E-shop
- Amazon.in
- Flipkart.com
- Retail partners like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales