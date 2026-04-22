Microsoft has announced price reductions for its Xbox Game Pass tiers in India, lowering the cost of Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The move comes months after a previous price hike and ahead of major upcoming game releases.

New Pricing in India

Updated monthly prices:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: ₹1,089 (down from ₹1,389)

₹1,089 (down from ₹1,389) PC Game Pass: ₹879 (down from ₹939)

The revised pricing is effective immediately, though Microsoft notes that pricing may vary by region.

Alongside pricing changes, Microsoft has updated its content strategy for future Call of Duty titles. Key changes include:

New Call of Duty games will not launch day one on Game Pass

Titles will instead arrive during the holiday season after release (~1-year delay)

However, existing Call of Duty titles already on Game Pass will remain available. This marks a shift from Microsoft’s usual day-one release model for first-party games.

Despite these changes, Game Pass continues to offer:

Access to hundreds of console and PC games

Day-one releases for other major franchises

Online multiplayer (Ultimate tier)

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Exclusive in-game perks and content

Why the Changes?

Microsoft says the updates are based on user feedback following previous price hikes, and need to balance pricing across different regions and user segments. The company also indicated it will continue refining the service based on player response.

What this Means for Gamers