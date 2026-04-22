Beats has expanded its accessories lineup in India with the launch of a 3-meter USB-C to USB-C braided cable, designed for high-speed charging and extended usability. The new cable focuses on durability, long reach, and multi-device compatibility.

Key Features and Specifications

High-power charging support

Supports up to 240W Power Delivery

Suitable for laptops, tablets, and smartphones

Durable braided design

Tangle-free woven exterior

Reinforced internal structure to reduce wear and fraying

Tested for long-term reliability

Wide compatibility and functionality

The cable is designed to work with Apple devices, Android devices, and USB-C laptops and accessories. Supported functions include charging, data transfer, syncing, audio transmission, and Apple CarPlay.

The key highlight is the 3-meter length, offering greater flexibility from power sources and comfortable usage for desk setups, bedside charging, and studio or audio environments. This makes it particularly useful for users needing long-distance connectivity without compromise.

The cable is available in four color options:

Bolt Black

Surge Stone

Nitro Navy

Rapid Red

Price In India & Availability