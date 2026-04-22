Beats has expanded its accessories lineup in India with the launch of a 3-meter USB-C to USB-C braided cable, designed for high-speed charging and extended usability. The new cable focuses on durability, long reach, and multi-device compatibility.
Key Features and Specifications
High-power charging support
- Supports up to 240W Power Delivery
- Suitable for laptops, tablets, and smartphones
Durable braided design
- Tangle-free woven exterior
- Reinforced internal structure to reduce wear and fraying
- Tested for long-term reliability
Wide compatibility and functionality
The cable is designed to work with Apple devices, Android devices, and USB-C laptops and accessories. Supported functions include charging, data transfer, syncing, audio transmission, and Apple CarPlay.
The key highlight is the 3-meter length, offering greater flexibility from power sources and comfortable usage for desk setups, bedside charging, and studio or audio environments. This makes it particularly useful for users needing long-distance connectivity without compromise.
The cable is available in four color options:
- Bolt Black
- Surge Stone
- Nitro Navy
- Rapid Red
Price In India & Availability
- Price: ₹2,900
- Availability: Apple.com (India) and other global markets