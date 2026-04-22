vivo India has officially confirmed that the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE will launch in India on 6th May, following recent teasers. Both smartphones focus heavily on mobile photography, featuring ZEISS-backed camera systems and modular optical accessories.
vivo X300 Ultra: Flagship with Modular Camera System
The vivo X300 Ultra is designed as a camera-centric flagship, introducing modular photography capabilities. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup:
- 200 MP primary camera
- 200 MP periscope telephoto camera (gimbal stabilization)
- 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera
- 50 MP selfie camera
Key camera highlights:
- Support for Camera Grip Kit and ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra
- Extended zoom up to 400mm equivalent focal length
- Designed for professional-grade photography
Core specifications include:
- Display: 6.82-inch LTPO OLED, QuadHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
- Software: OriginOS 6 with 5 years OS + 7 years security updates
- Battery: 6,600 mAh
- Charging: 100W wired fast charging + 40W wireless fast charging
- Design: IP68 + IP69 Durability
- Colors: Victory Green, Eclipse Black
vivo X300 FE: Compact Flagship with Extended Zoom
The vivo X300 FE is positioned as a more compact and accessible flagship, while still offering advanced camera capabilities. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup:
- 50 MP primary camera
- 50 MP periscope telephoto camera
- 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera
- 50 MP selfie camera
Key camera highlights:
- First FE model with modular optical support
- Compatible with ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2
- Up to 200mm equivalent zoom
Core specifications include:
- Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
- Software: OriginOS 6 with 5 years OS + 7 years security updates
- Battery: 6,500 mAh
- Charging: 90W fast charging
- Design: Lightweight 191g design
- Colors: Noir Black, Urban Olive, Lilac Purple
Availability
The smartphones will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and offline retail outlets. Sales are expected shortly after the 6th May 2026 launch event.
Know More About vivo X300 Ultra on vivo.com/in