vivo India has officially confirmed that the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE will launch in India on 6th May, following recent teasers. Both smartphones focus heavily on mobile photography, featuring ZEISS-backed camera systems and modular optical accessories.

vivo X300 Ultra: Flagship with Modular Camera System

The vivo X300 Ultra is designed as a camera-centric flagship, introducing modular photography capabilities. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup:

200 MP primary camera

200 MP periscope telephoto camera (gimbal stabilization)

50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

50 MP selfie camera

Key camera highlights:

Support for Camera Grip Kit and ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra

Extended zoom up to 400mm equivalent focal length

Designed for professional-grade photography

Core specifications include:

Display: 6.82-inch LTPO OLED, QuadHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate

6.82-inch LTPO OLED, QuadHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Software: OriginOS 6 with 5 years OS + 7 years security updates

OriginOS 6 with 5 years OS + 7 years security updates Battery: 6,600 mAh

6,600 mAh Charging: 100W wired fast charging + 40W wireless fast charging

100W wired fast charging + 40W wireless fast charging Design: IP68 + IP69 Durability

IP68 + IP69 Durability Colors: Victory Green, Eclipse Black

vivo X300 FE: Compact Flagship with Extended Zoom

The vivo X300 FE is positioned as a more compact and accessible flagship, while still offering advanced camera capabilities. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup:

50 MP primary camera

50 MP periscope telephoto camera

8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

50 MP selfie camera

Key camera highlights:

First FE model with modular optical support

Compatible with ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2

Up to 200mm equivalent zoom

Core specifications include:

Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.31-inch AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC Software: OriginOS 6 with 5 years OS + 7 years security updates

OriginOS 6 with 5 years OS + 7 years security updates Battery: 6,500 mAh

6,500 mAh Charging: 90W fast charging

90W fast charging Design: Lightweight 191g design

Lightweight 191g design Colors: Noir Black, Urban Olive, Lilac Purple

Availability

The smartphones will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and offline retail outlets. Sales are expected shortly after the 6th May 2026 launch event.

Know More About vivo X300 Ultra on vivo.com/in

Know More About vivo X300 FE on vivo.com/in