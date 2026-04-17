vivo India has started teasing the launch of the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE, positioning both devices in the premium segment with a strong focus on mobile photography and ZEISS-backed imaging. Both smartphones are expected to launch in India in May 2026, with availability across online and offline channels.
Both devices highlight vivo’s continued partnership with ZEISS, bringing advanced optical systems, modular camera accessories, and extended zoom capabilities. This positions the vivo X300 Series as a strong contender in the flagship camera segment.
vivo X300 Ultra: Modular Photography Flagship
The vivo X300 Ultra is designed as a camera-centric flagship, introducing modular photography capabilities. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup:
- 200 MP primary camera
- 200 MP periscope telephoto camera (gimbal stabilization)
- 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera
- 50 MP selfie camera
Key camera highlights:
- Support for Camera Grip Kit and ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra
- Extended zoom up to 400mm equivalent focal length
- Designed for professional-grade photography
Core specifications include:
- Display: 6.82-inch LTPO OLED, QuadHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
- Battery: 6,600 mAh
- Charging: 100W wired fast charging + 40W wireless fast charging
- Design: IP68 + IP69 Durability
vivo X300 FE: Compact Flagship with Modular Zoom
The vivo X300 FE is positioned as a more compact and accessible flagship, while still offering advanced camera capabilities. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup:
- 50 MP primary camera
- 50 MP periscope telephoto camera
- 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera
- 50 MP selfie camera
Key camera highlights:
- First FE model with modular optical support
- Compatible with ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2
- Up to 200mm equivalent zoom
Core specifications include:
- Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
- Battery: 6,500 mAh
- Charging: 90W fast charging
- Design: Lightweight 191g design
The vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE will be sold on vivo India online store, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets. The official launch is expected in May 2026, with more details to be revealed soon.