vivo India has started teasing the launch of the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE, positioning both devices in the premium segment with a strong focus on mobile photography and ZEISS-backed imaging. Both smartphones are expected to launch in India in May 2026, with availability across online and offline channels.

Both devices highlight vivo’s continued partnership with ZEISS, bringing advanced optical systems, modular camera accessories, and extended zoom capabilities. This positions the vivo X300 Series as a strong contender in the flagship camera segment.

vivo X300 Ultra: Modular Photography Flagship

The vivo X300 Ultra is designed as a camera-centric flagship, introducing modular photography capabilities. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup:

200 MP primary camera

200 MP periscope telephoto camera (gimbal stabilization)

50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

50 MP selfie camera

Key camera highlights:

Support for Camera Grip Kit and ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra

Extended zoom up to 400mm equivalent focal length

Designed for professional-grade photography

Core specifications include:

Display: 6.82-inch LTPO OLED, QuadHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate

6.82-inch LTPO OLED, QuadHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Battery: 6,600 mAh

6,600 mAh Charging: 100W wired fast charging + 40W wireless fast charging

100W wired fast charging + 40W wireless fast charging Design: IP68 + IP69 Durability

vivo X300 FE: Compact Flagship with Modular Zoom

The vivo X300 FE is positioned as a more compact and accessible flagship, while still offering advanced camera capabilities. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup:

50 MP primary camera

50 MP periscope telephoto camera

8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

50 MP selfie camera

Key camera highlights:

First FE model with modular optical support

Compatible with ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2

Up to 200mm equivalent zoom

Core specifications include:

Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.31-inch AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC Battery: 6,500 mAh

6,500 mAh Charging: 90W fast charging

90W fast charging Design: Lightweight 191g design

The vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE will be sold on vivo India online store, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets. The official launch is expected in May 2026, with more details to be revealed soon.

Know More About vivo X300 Series on vivo.com/in