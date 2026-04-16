OnePlus India has announced the launch of the OnePlus Pad 4 on 30th April 2026 in India. The tablet will succeed the OnePlus Pad 3, launched last year, and is positioned as a high-performance, productivity-focused device. Key features include a large 13.2-inch 3.4K 144 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 13,380 mAh battery, and support for OnePlus Smart Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo Pro.

The OnePlus Pad 4 will feature a lightweight metal unibody design, aimed at offering both durability and portability. It will be available in Dune Glow and Sage Mist color options. The tablet will sport a large 13.2-inch 3.4K panel with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, with built-in eye-care features for extended usage. The large, high-resolution display is designed for multitasking, media consumption, and productivity tasks.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chip – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, making it OnePlus’ most powerful tablet to date. Key details include an AnTuTu score of over 4.1 million, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X

RAM, up to 512 GB Storage, and a massive 13,380 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The hardware is geared toward high-performance tasks, gaming, and professional workflows.

The OnePlus Pad 4 will run on OxygenOS 16, designed to offer a desktop-like experience, with features including an advanced multitasking interface, cross-device connectivity within the OnePlus ecosystem, and built-in AI tools for productivity and workflow optimization.

To enhance productivity, OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus Smart Keyboard and the OnePlus Stylo Pro (stylus for writing and sketching). These accessories aim to position the tablet as a laptop alternative for work and creativity.

The OnePlus Pad 4 will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other retail stores after launch. More details are expected to come closer to the official launch on 30th April 2026.

Know More About OnePlus Pad 4 on OnePlus.in