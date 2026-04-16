realme India has expanded its audio lineup with the launch of the realme Buds T500 Pro wireless earbuds in India, focusing on Active Noise Cancellation, High-Resolution audio, and smart features. Highlights include a 50dB ANC, High-Res LHDC 5.0 support, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, and offer a total of 56 hours of playback.

The realme Buds T500 Pro are equipped with a 12.4mm Mega Titanized Driver, designed to deliver strong bass along with clear mids and highs. Key audio features include support for LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs, along with Hi-Res Audio certification, and up to 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). The earbuds use a 6-microphone setup (3 per earbud) for effective noise reduction and clearer calls. ANC modes include Smart, Max, Moderate, and Mild.

The earbuds run on Bluetooth 6.1 and support multipoint connectivity across up to three devices, enabling seamless switching. Additional features of the earbuds are 45ms ultra-low latency mode, AI live translation (app-supported), and Find My Earbuds tracking feature.

The Buds T500 Pro offer extended battery life with up to 13.5 hours with ANC off, and up to 8 hours with ANC on for each earbud, and deliver up to 56 hours of total playback with the case (ANC off). For charging, the earbuds offer up to 11 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging and a full charge in ~2 hours (case + earbuds).

The earbuds feature a stem-style in-ear design with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and are available in Yellow & Black, White, and Blue color options.

The realme Buds T500 Pro is priced at ₹2,799 and will go on sale from 23rd April 2026 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, Myntra.com, and offline stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹200 discount, making the effective price ₹2,599.

realme Buds T500 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,799

₹2,799 Availability: 23rd April 2026 at 12 PM (open sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, Myntra.com, and offline stores

23rd April 2026 at 12 PM (open sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, Myntra.com, and offline stores Offers: ₹200 discount (₹2,599 effective price)

Get realme Buds T500 Pro on realme.com/in

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