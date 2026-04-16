Nothing has launched a new file-sharing platform called Nothing Warp, designed to enable seamless transfers between Android smartphones and Mac computers. The solution combines a mobile app and a browser extension to deliver an AirDrop-like experience across platforms.

Nothing Warp allows users to transfer files between Android smartphones and macOS, Windows, and Linux computers. It supports the sharing of images and videos, documents, links, and clipboard text. The feature works both ways, enabling transfers from phone to computer and vice versa.

Nothing Warp: How It Works

The system relies on two components: the Warp mobile app (Android) and the browser extension (Chromium-based browsers). Once installed:

Warp appears directly in the Android share menu

Files can be sent instantly to the connected desktop browser

Users must log in with the same Google account

Privacy & Security

Nothing emphasizes privacy in Warp’s design:

Files are transferred using the user’s private Google Drive

Data is not stored on Nothing’s servers

Transfers are temporary and secure

Browser and platform support

Works on Chromium-based browsers (e.g., Chrome)

Compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux

Lightweight app designed for minimal resource usage

Availability