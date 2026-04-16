Nothing has launched a new file-sharing platform called Nothing Warp, designed to enable seamless transfers between Android smartphones and Mac computers. The solution combines a mobile app and a browser extension to deliver an AirDrop-like experience across platforms.
Nothing Warp allows users to transfer files between Android smartphones and macOS, Windows, and Linux computers. It supports the sharing of images and videos, documents, links, and clipboard text. The feature works both ways, enabling transfers from phone to computer and vice versa.
Nothing Warp: How It Works
The system relies on two components: the Warp mobile app (Android) and the browser extension (Chromium-based browsers). Once installed:
- Warp appears directly in the Android share menu
- Files can be sent instantly to the connected desktop browser
- Users must log in with the same Google account
Privacy & Security
Nothing emphasizes privacy in Warp’s design:
- Files are transferred using the user’s private Google Drive
- Data is not stored on Nothing’s servers
- Transfers are temporary and secure
Browser and platform support
- Works on Chromium-based browsers (e.g., Chrome)
- Compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux
- Lightweight app designed for minimal resource usage
Availability
- Android App: Available on Google Play Store
- Browser Extension: Available on Chrome Web Store