realme has announced a limited-period discount on the realme P4x 5G in India, offering revised pricing along with financing benefits. According to the company, the offer is aimed at making the device more accessible to young users, especially those focused on multitasking, mobile gaming, and everyday productivity. The offer will be available starting 16th April 2026, i.e., today on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com.

realme P4x 5G Price In India & Offers

During the promotional period, the realme P4x 5G will be available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green color options, with a ₹1,000 price drop, bringing the effective starting price down.

Updated pricing (₹1,000 Price Drop):

6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage): ₹16,999 (from ₹17,999)

₹16,999 (from ₹17,999) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage): ₹17,999 (from ₹18,999)

₹17,999 (from ₹18,999) 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage): ₹19,999 (from ₹20,999)

The smartphone is available starting today, i.e., 16th April 2026, on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com with offers including a ₹1,000 instant discount and up to 3 months of no-cost EMI.