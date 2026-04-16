Google has released a native desktop app for its Google Gemini on macOS, bringing AI assistance directly into the desktop workflow. The new app is designed to let users interact with Gemini without switching between apps or browser tabs, improving productivity and multitasking.

Key features and functionality

Quick access from anywhere

Trigger Gemini using Option + Space shortcut

Works across any active screen or app

Enables quick queries like calculations, summaries, or writing help

Contextual screen and file sharing

Share entire screen or specific files with Gemini

AI can analyze visual content like charts, documents, and data

Useful for summarizing information or extracting insights

Built-in generative tools

Image generation using Nano Banana

Video generation using Veo

Accessible directly within the desktop overlay

The Gemini desktop app aims to reduce the need to switch tabs or apps, provide real-time contextual assistance, and enable faster workflows for work, study, and content creation

Availability & Requirements

Platform: macOS

macOS Minimum requirement: macOS 15 or later

macOS 15 or later Availability: Free, rolling out globally

Free, rolling out globally Download: gemini.google/mac

Google has stated that this release is an initial step, with plans to expand features, improve personalization, and develop Gemini into a more proactive desktop assistant.