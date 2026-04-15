Sennheiser has rolled out a new firmware update for its Sennheiser Profile Wireless, introducing direct Bluetooth connectivity for more flexible recording setups. The update applies to both one-channel and two-channel variants of the system.

Firmware Update v5.0.0

With firmware version 5.0.0, the Profile Wireless microphone can now connect directly to devices without requiring a receiver.

Key additions:

Direct pairing with smartphones, tablets, and laptops

Simplified, receiver-free recording setup

Enhanced portability for creators and professionals

Bluetooth connectivity support

The update brings support for multiple Bluetooth protocols:

Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 codec for efficient, high-quality audio

Bluetooth Classic for wider compatibility across devices

This ensures both better audio quality and broader device support.

Despite the new wireless capabilities, the system retains its core features:

Clip-on microphone design

Support for the external lavalier microphone

Automatic switching to the external mic when connected

This allows users to switch between built-in and professional mic setups easily.

With Bluetooth support, the Profile Wireless becomes more versatile for mobile content creation, interviews and vlogging, and quick recording setups without additional gear.

The firmware v5.0.0 update is now available via the official Sennheiser website. Sennheiser has also updated its documentation to guide users on using the new Bluetooth mode.