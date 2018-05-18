Airtel teams up with Amazon India to offer cashback of ₹2600 on 4G smartphones

As a part of its ‘Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone’ initiative, Indian telecom operator Airtel has teamed up with several smartphone brands until now to offer cashbacks so as to offer 4G smartphones at an affordable price. Now today, the telco has announced its partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon India to offer cashback of ₹2600 to those buying a 4G smartphone from Amazon India.

As a part of this offer, the cashback of ₹2600 will be available on more than 65 Amazon India exclusive smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, LG and more. The most affordable smartphone available on Amazon India under this offer is the InFocus Turbo 5 which is priced at ₹5999, but, with a cashback of ₹2600, its effective price comes down to ₹3399.

This cashback of ₹2600 offered to the customers is divided into separate cashbacks of ₹2000 and ₹600. The cashback of ₹2000 (further divided into two installments of ₹500 and ₹1500) is credited into the customer’s Airtel Payments Bank account, and, the second cashback of ₹600 is credited into the customer’s Amazon Pay Balance account.

How to get cashback of ₹2600?

Buy any Amazon India exclusive 4G smartphone by making full down payment. You can check the list of devices available under this offer by clicking here.

Do Airtel recharges worth ₹3500 in the first 18 months to get cashback of ₹500 from Airtel.

Do Airtel recharges worth ₹3500 in the next 18 months to get cashback of ₹1500 from Airtel.

Do 24 Airtel recharges worth ₹169 from here to get cashback of ₹600 from Amazon. This will come in the form of cashback of ₹25 each month for 24 months.

Airtel customers doing recharge of ₹169 will be offered free local and STD voice calls and 1 GB data per day for 28 days. Moreover, customers need not return their smartphone to Airtel or Amazon India to claim cashback of ₹2600.

Commenting on this partnership with Amazon India, Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “The partnership with Amazon India will give further momentum to our ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative which has received an extremely positive response from customers across the country. We will continue to deliver greater value to our customers and stride towards empowering every Indian to fulfil their dream of owning a smartphone and getting onto the digital superhighway.”