Airtel to close Telenor acquisition by February

While Airtel has been in talks with Telenor to acquire its local business in India, the company is expected to finalize the deal by next month.

Bharti Airtel is said to have entered the final stages of discussion with Telenor to acquire its local business unit in India. The leading operator is expected to finalize the deal by the end of February. The company is expected to take the decision on the merger on January 24. The companies had initiated talks after Telenor decided to quit the Indian telecom sector.

Should Airtel acquire Telenor, it would also get access to Telenor’s 4G spectrum which is present in seven circles, some of which are very lucrative. Additionally, Airtel would also acquire 54 million subscribers from Telenor. However, it would have to take an additional debt burden of Rs. 1500 crore.

Via