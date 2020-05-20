Airtel launches ₹251 data add-on pack offering 50 GB data

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to work from home, telecom operators are introducing new plans and revising the existing ones in order to meet the users’ demand. After Reliance Jio introduced Work From Home data add-on packs, it’s now Airtel which has launched a new data add-on pack.

Bharti Airtel has announced a new prepaid data add-on pack that costs ₹251 and offers 50 GB of data benefits. As for the validity, it is valid as per the validity of your current plan or the base plan.

Do note that this is just a data add-on pack and thus, it doesn’t offer any kind of talktime or SMS benefits. The plan is exactly the same as Jio’s ₹251 add-on pack which also offers 50 GB of data benefits to its users.

The announcement of this new pack from Airtel comes just days after the company launched a new prepaid plan costing ₹401 for a 28-day validity period which comes bundled with 3 GB of data and 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

The company also recently expanded its content partnership with Zee5 and is now offering free access to Zee5 Premium to all those customers who recharge with ₹149 or above unlimited plans.