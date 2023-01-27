Airtel has introduced two new prepaid plans in the country with bulk data of up to 60 GB a month without any daily cap for its users. The new prepaid plans are priced at ₹489 and ₹509 monthly and offer 50 GB data and 60 GB data respectively valid for a month. Airtel users can enjoy several other benefits with these prepaid plans.

For ₹489, Airtel prepaid users can avail unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network in India, 50 GB of high-speed data, and 300 SMS all valid for 30 days. Users will be charged ₹1 per SMS and 50p per MB of data if they go over the usage limit.

For ₹509, Airtel prepaid users can avail unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network in India, 60 GB of high-speed data, and 300 SMS all valid for 30 days. Users will be charged ₹1 per SMS and 50p per MB of data if they go over the usage limit.

Compared to the ₹489 plan, the ₹509 plan includes the same benefits with an additional 10 GB at a cost of ₹20 more. Along with the recharge, both plans include Airtel Thanks benefits such as a free 3-month membership to Apollo 24|7 CIRCLE, ₹100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Users can avail these two new plans of ₹489 and ₹509 on the Airtel Thanks app as well as on the Airtel official website.