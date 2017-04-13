Airtel offers 1 GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 399; To launch new plans to compete with Reliance Jio

Even as Reliance Jio has been continuously rolling out new offers to attract more customers, the rival operators are finding it very difficult to keep up. Earlier this week the new-comer launched the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, now Airtel has quickly launched its own offer to counter Jio.

According to sources, Airtel has introduced a new prepaid plan to counter Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. The operator is offering free unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network across India along with unlimited mobile data for just Rs. 399. However, there would be a daily FUP limit of 1 GB per day. Interestingly, the plan is valid for a period of 70 days.

Additionally, Airtel is said to be working on another two prepaid plans which would offer daily FUP limit of 1 GB and 2 GB respectively in addition to unlimited free local and STD voice calls. We are still waiting for details about these plans. Unfortunately, these plans are applicable only to prepaid customers and there is nothing for postpaid users at the moment.

