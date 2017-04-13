Google launches Areo in India, an app for food delivery and home services

Google is widely known for its Internet search services, however, it’s also known for Android, Maps, Gmail and much more. Well, having said that, Google has now forayed into the food delivery and home services market as well by quietly launching its new app called Areo in India.



With Areo, Google wants food delivery and home services for its users to be accessible at one place. With Areo, you can not only order your favorite food, but, can also look for home services like carpentry, house cleaning, plumbing, appliance repair and much more.

What Google actually does with Areo is that it aggregates various food delivery and home services from various providers at one place. Currently, Google has partnered with UrbanClap and Zimmber to provide home services to the users, however, speaking of food delivery, Google shows you food items from Faasos, Box8 and Freshmenu.

Besides, you can also easily search for specific food items or home services based on time and service provider. Moreover, you can also make payments through credit/debit cards, netbanking or cash-on-delivery.

While this sounds cool, the services are currently only available in two cities of India – Mumbai and Bangalore. If you are from either of these cities, do give this app a try and let us know how your experience was.

Download Link: Google Areo for Android