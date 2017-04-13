Keeping up the demand for high-end smartphones, Sharp Mobiles has now launched the Sharp Z3 in Taiwan.

Sharp Mobiles has announced the launch of the Sharp Z3, which is successor to the Z2 with a moulded metallic chassis and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.7 inch IPS display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 652 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Sharp Z3 has a massive 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 13 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 3100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Sharp Z3 specs:

5.7 inch display

2560 x 1440 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

13 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

3100 mAh battery

Sharp Z3 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at NT$ 13990 (approx. Rs. 30000). The phone is available in Champagne Gold colour.