Sharp Z3 with 5.7 inch Quad HD display and fingerprint scanner launched
Keeping up the demand for high-end smartphones, Sharp Mobiles has now launched the Sharp Z3 in Taiwan.
Sharp Mobiles has announced the launch of the Sharp Z3, which is successor to the Z2 with a moulded metallic chassis and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.7 inch IPS display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 652 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The Sharp Z3 has a massive 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 13 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 3100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.
Sharp Z3 specs:
- 5.7 inch display
- 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal memory
- 16 MP primary camera
- 13 MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat
- Dual SIM, 4G LTE
- 3100 mAh battery
Sharp Z3 Price and Availability:
The handset priced at NT$ 13990 (approx. Rs. 30000). The phone is available in Champagne Gold colour.
3 Comments on "Sharp Z3 with 5.7 inch Quad HD display and fingerprint scanner launched"
Too many manufacturer getting into Android scene.
great looks and amazing specs but priced too high!!
Specification is good but price is high