Yesterday we saw an official looking poster of the HTC One X10 which hinted at bigger battery in the device. Well, the HTC One X10 has just gone official and has been listed online on HTC Russia’s website along with full specifications.

The HTC One X10 is powered by Helio P10 octa-core processor which is coupled with 3 GB RAM and Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. The device boasts a 5.5-inch Full-HD Super LCD display with Gorilla Glass laid on top. It also runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box which is skinned with HTC’ Sense UI.

The HTC One X10 comes with 32 GB of internal storage, however, you can expand the storage up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card. The device also supports dual SIM along with support for 4G LTE. One of the biggest highlight of the HTC One X10 is its battery. It ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery, and, HTC claims that you get two days of battery life out of it.

The HTC One X10 boasts metal build, and, has a design totally different than its predecessor, the One X9. Besides, the device also has a fingerprint scanner at the back below the 16 MP primary camera. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera on the front.

HTC One X10 specifications:

CPU: Helio P10 octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

GPU: Mali-T860 MP2

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super LCD with Gorilla Glass

Rear Camera: 16 MP with BSI sensor, f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with BSI sensor and f/2.2 aperture

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Colors: Black, Silver

Battery: 4000 mAh with Fast Charging

