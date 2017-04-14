Idea Cellular to offer free voice calls and 1 GB data per day for 70 days starting at Rs. 297

Even while Airtel has launched a Rs. 399 plan offering 1 GB 4G data per day for 70 days to counter Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Idea Cellular is also apparently launching a similar offer with an even sweeter pricing.

According to reports, Idea Cellular is working on releasing two new plans for its prepaid customers to counter the Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. The plans are said to offer free local and STD voice calling and 1 GB of 4G data per day. Interestingly, both the plans are expected to be valid for 70 days.

The new Idea plans for prepaid customers are expected to be priced at Rs. 297 and Rs. 447. However, The Rs. 297 would offer only Idea to Idea voice calls with a FUP of 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week. The Rs. 447 plan would offer voice calls to any network but again with an FUP of 3000 minutes for 70 days. Post FUP, calls would be charged at 30 paise per minute.

Given that Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering unlimited voice calls to any network, the Idea plans seem to be a little off the mark. However, for users only looking at the 1 GB 4G data per day, the Idea plans are much more affordable.

