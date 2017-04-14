Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro receiving April security patch in India

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, which was launched in India a week ago, is now receiving its first update in the country. Well, this is not an Android version update though which would upgrade the C7 Pro to Android Nougat, however, this is Google’s April security patch that’s being rolled out to the C7 Pro units in India.

This is a small update which weighs in at 35.40 MB in size and brings along Google’s April security patch for Android. While Google had released two security patches which were dated April 1 and April 5, Samsung is rolling out the April 1, 2017 patch which contains the partial security string. Having said that, its nothing bad, rather, it’s impressive on Samsung’s part to roll out the latest security patch to a device which just went on sale in the country three days ago.

Apart from the April patch, the update also includes the usual big fixes and performance improvements. If you own a Galaxy C7 Pro and haven’t received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually by heading to the Settings > Software update menu.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro specifications:

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

For those unaware, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is priced at ₹27,990 and is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India.

