After unveiling the Galaxy C7 Pro in China this January, Samsung has today launched the device in India.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sports a full metal uni-body design and also has a fingerprint scanner at its front which is housed on the physical home button. The C7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro features a 5.7-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED display which comes with a protection of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4. The device boots up to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and has 64 GB of storage on board, however, if that’s not enough, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB by using the microSD card.

It’s also worth noting that the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has certain specs which differ from the Chinese variant. Firstly, the Indian variant comes with 3300 mAh battery as opposed to 3000 mAh battery on the Chinese variant. Secondly, the Indian variant comes with a bumped up front camera at 16 MP whereas the Chinese variant has got an 8 MP camera.

“At Samsung, we are committed to meaningful innovations that delight our consumers. Galaxy C7 Pro is a slim and stunning device, which comes packed with powerful features for unparalleled multitasking and multimedia experience making it a Lean and Mean machine for the millennials.” said Mr. Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro specifications:

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price and Availability:

Price: ₹27,990

₹27,990 Availability: Will be exclusively available on Amazon India from April 11

By the way, would you buy the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro for ₹27,990? Well, to us, buying the OnePlus 3T for ₹29,999 looks like a way better option.