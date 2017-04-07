Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with 16 MP front camera and 4 GB RAM launched in India for ₹27,990
After unveiling the Galaxy C7 Pro in China this January, Samsung has today launched the device in India.
The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sports a full metal uni-body design and also has a fingerprint scanner at its front which is housed on the physical home button. The C7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU.
The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro features a 5.7-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED display which comes with a protection of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4. The device boots up to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and has 64 GB of storage on board, however, if that’s not enough, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB by using the microSD card.
It’s also worth noting that the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has certain specs which differ from the Chinese variant. Firstly, the Indian variant comes with 3300 mAh battery as opposed to 3000 mAh battery on the Chinese variant. Secondly, the Indian variant comes with a bumped up front camera at 16 MP whereas the Chinese variant has got an 8 MP camera.
“At Samsung, we are committed to meaningful innovations that delight our consumers. Galaxy C7 Pro is a slim and stunning device, which comes packed with powerful features for unparalleled multitasking and multimedia experience making it a Lean and Mean machine for the millennials.” said Mr. Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro specifications:
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.9 aperture, PDAF and Dual LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/1.9 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, NFC
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Colors: Gold, Navy Blue
- Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹27,990
- Availability: Will be exclusively available on Amazon India from April 11
By the way, would you buy the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro for ₹27,990? Well, to us, buying the OnePlus 3T for ₹29,999 looks like a way better option.
1 Comment on "Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with 16 MP front camera and 4 GB RAM launched in India for ₹27,990"
Pricing is a bit high but it’s a beautiful looking phone and specs look great too Apart from Marshmallow!