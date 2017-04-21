Airtel partners with Baahubali 2 to launch exclusive 4G SIM cards with 4G data benefits

With the Baahubali-2 movie slated for release in India later next week, Airtel has partnered to offer its users special products and content related to the upcoming movie.

Airtel has announced its partnership with ‘Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion’ movie. The operator plans to roll out special products for the fans of the film. The company has launched a special ‘Baahubali-2’ 4G SIM which comes loaded with free 4G data benefits. Also available are special ‘Baahubali -2’ 4G Recharge Packs.

As part of the partnership, Airtel subscribers will get access to content like the making of the film and a host of such other videos from the film on Airtel Movies. The Wynk Music app will have specially curated Playlists created by the star cast of ‘Baahubali -2’.

Airtel also revealed its plans to introduce an online engagement program across various digital platforms to bring the world of Baahubali closer to its consumers. The operator would also launch an outdoor campaign to celebrate the movie.

Speaking about the partnership, Raj Pudipeddi, Director – Consumer Business & Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “As India’s largest and fastest mobile network, Airtel is thrilled to partner with ‘Baahubali 2’ to deliver an exciting experience to our customers. We invite Baahubali fans to get up close with the epic on their smartphones with Airtel and enjoy great content backed by a superior mobile broadband experience.”