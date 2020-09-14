Amazon adds Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to Alexa digital assistant

Amazon has announced that it is partnering with Amitabh Bachchan to create a celebrity voice for Alexa. This makes Amitabh Bachchan the first celebrity voice for the company’s digital assistant.

The company said that the voice of Amitabh Bachchan will be available next year but there’s no specific timeline. Also, it doesn’t seem like the feature will be available for free and the company might charge users for accessing it. It is also not yet known if the voice will be available outside of India.

While Amitabh Bachchan is the first celebrity voice from India, he isn’t the first one globally. Amazon first worked with actor Samuel L. Jackson for the voice of Alexa in the United States.

The celebrity voice usually gets added as a skill for Alexa and we expect the company to follow the same with Bachchan’s voice. The voice of Samuel L. Jackson was priced at $0.99 when launched so we expect something in a similar range for the voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

Do note that celebrity voice skills don’t’ replace the main voice in Alexa but can be used for several pre-defined features such as telling weather details, jokes, and more. The company has added that Amitabh Bachchan’s voice will be available for jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more.