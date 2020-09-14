OnePlus Red Cable Prive membership introduced to offer exclusive benefits

Last year, in December, OnePlus introduced Red Cable Club as a way to bring together collective individuals passionate about tech and present them with an exclusive set of benefits with OnePlus.

Now, the company has introduced OnePlus Red Cable Privé, which is a dedicated member-only platform to reward the OnePlus community by offering them benefits and experiences under the OnePlus ecosystem.

Details about OnePlus Red Cable Privé

The company says that as the users grow with the community, the user will be able to accumulate a set of reward points called RedCoins. These coins become the key to access benefits from OnePlus and select partner brands.

Apart from introductory RedCoins, users can earn many more RedCoins by participating in Red Cable Privé & Red Cable Club community initiatives.

How to get RedCoins?

OnePlus has revealed that users can get RedCoins through various activities on Red Cable Privé. Here are some examples:

1000 RedCoins on joining Red Cable Privé

1000 RedCoins on profile completion

1000 RedCoins for linking up to 4 devices to your Red Cable Club membership

2500 RedCoins on Birthday

1000 RedCoins on Membership anniversary

On purchase of any benefit/product via cash

Participating in certain activities on Red Cable Privé

RedCoins are valid for one year and will expire after 12 months on the last day of the month of the issue. The coins are free and the users won’t be charged for it.

How to register?

Users don’t have to do much to become a part of Red Cable Privé. Just go to the Red Cable Club homepage on your device and tap on the Red Cable Privé banner.