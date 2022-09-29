Amazon announces third generation Fire TV Cube in India for ₹13,999

Amazon has announced a few new products, including the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, and along with that, the company has also launched the third-generation of Fire TV Cube in the Indian market.

It is touted to be Amazon’s best Fire TV streaming media player so far, which now comes powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, making it 20 percent more powerful than its predecessor.

The device supports cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. There are also some new features, including an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling.

The Fire TV Cube can be entirely controlled with Alexa voice commands. Now, users can just say, “Alexa, tune to ESPN on cable” instead of manually changing inputs. It also features an additional USB port for easy connection to compatible webcams for video calling with Alexa Communications.

It is also the first streaming media player in the industry with Wi-Fi 6E support. It also features a new Ethernet port which means that it also comes with support for wired network connection.

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube will soon be available for purchase in the Indian market for the price of ₹13,999. The company has not yet revealed the date of availability, but there’s a landing page on its website where you can sign up to get notified.