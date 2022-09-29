Amazon officially launches Alexa Voice Remote Pro for ₹2,499

Amazon has today expanded its portfolio of devices by announcing a few new products. Among the devices launched by the company is the Alexa Voice Remote Pro.

It is a brand new remote control from the eCommerce giant, made especially for the users of the Fire TV, and comes with several upgrades and enhancements.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro now comes with programmable buttons, allowing users to map their favorite applications or channels or even Alexa commands. Another feature is that the remote is now backlit, making it easier to see the remote as well as buttons in a darker environment.

The backlit on the device is also motion-activated, which means that the device lights up whenever the user picks it up in a low-light environment. It also comes with a Remote Finder feature to make it earlier to find the device when it gets misplaced. Just saying the command “Alexa, find my remote” will play an audible ring on the remote.

Amazon’s new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is priced at $34.99 and will be available for purchase from November this year. It is compatible with Fire TV, including Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, Fire TV Stick models, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

In India, the newly announced Alexa Voice Remote Pro is priced at ₹2,499 and is available for pre-order, while the device will be released on 16th November.