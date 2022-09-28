Apple Watch comes with tons of health and fitness-related features, making it one of the most popular smartwatches in the market. To remain the leading smartwatch, the company keeps on adding new features to the device.

With the newly announced watchOS 9, Apple has also introduced new workout-related features that aim to take the user’s personal fitness to the next level, and one of them is a feature called Heart Rate Zones.

Heart Rate Zones are a percentage of the user’s maximum heart rate and are automatically calculated and personalized using health data. On Apple Watch, Heart Rate Zones are presented in five segments, from light to increasingly harder. By monitoring Heart Rate Zone, the user can make workouts more efficient and challenge themselves to improve their fitness.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can view the Heart Rate Zone during workouts on your Apple Watch.

How to view Heart Rate Zones during workouts on Apple Watch

Step 1: Open the Workout application on your Apple Watch.

Step 2: When the app opens, begin a cardio-focused workout.

Step 3: After that, turn the Digital Crown to the Heart Rate Zone workout view.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned steps, then you can view the Heart Rate Zone data on your Apple Watch during the workouts. The Heart Rate Zones are presented in five segments, indicating effort levels from light to increasingly harder. The data shown on the smartwatch includes the current zone, heart rate, time in the current zone, and average heart rate.