Android 11 officially released; available for Google Pixel, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi and Realme smartphones

After months of releasing beta versions, Google has today officially started rolling out the stable version of Android 11. Interestingly, the latest version of the mobile operating system isn’t limited to Pixel smartphones but is also available for compatible devices from OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi.

Android 11 comes with several new features but overall, the focus is more on improving the user experience than adding more functionalities. It comes with grouping notifications, new media controls, a new screenshot interface, a system-wide home control menu, and more restrictive permissions, among others.

While the latest Android 11 is getting a wider release than expected at this time, there are still several features that are limited to Pixel series smartphones only. These features include AR-based location sharing, Google’s Smart Reply built into Gboard, intelligently named folders, and more.

The good thing about the release of Android 11 is that it shows that OEMs are now getting better at offering timely updates for their devices, at least for the premium ones. However, while some device makers will swiftly start rolling out the update, some could take weeks or months for the same.

Smartphones getting Android 11 update