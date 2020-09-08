PUBG MOBILE may return back soon, ends ties with China’s Tencent Games

The popular battle royale game, PUBG MOBILE has been banned in India by the Government of India and with that, PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of the games PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India. It looks like PUBG may return back to India with the new move from PUBG Corporation as it’s cutting down ties with China’s Tencent Games.

PUBG Corporation said that the PUBG MOBILE franchise will no longer be controlled by the Shenzhen-based Tencent Games in India and take over all its publishing responsibilities within the country. The decision comes after the recent PUBG MOBILE ban in the country. The Government of India has banned a total of 118 Chinese apps which includes the PUBG MOBILE and PUBG MOBILE Lite.

“In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.” said PUBG Corporation.

However, there’s no clarity whether the Government of India would lift the ban and bring back any relief to the existing PUBG MOBILE users. Removing the rights from the China-based Tencent Games will certainly give its users hope to return the game in India soon.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.”, PUBG Corporation added.

PUBG Corporation is a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Krafton Game Union, the developer and publisher of PUBG for PC and consoles. However, PUBG MOBILE and PUBG MOBILE Lite were created in a collaboration between PUBG Corporation and Tencent Games.

After pulling back the publishing rights from the Tencent Games in India, PUBG Corporation is exploring ways to engage with the gaming community in the country through various region-based activities, including esports, and community events.

Further updates will be provided at a later date when available.

