Redmi Smart Band officially launched in India for ₹1,599

As promised, Xiaomi has today launched the Redmi Smart Band in the Indian market. The fitness tracker was originally launched by the company in its home country China in April this year.

It comes with a 1.08-inch LCD touch screen display with 128 x 220 pixels screen resolution, up to 200 nits brightness, and 2D tempered glass on top. The design seems quite similar to fitness trackers from Huawei and Honor.

The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE for connecting the fitness tracker to Android as well as iOS devices. It also comes with support for 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides heart rate alerts.

The display shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls, and more. The device also monitors fitness and tracks sleep and provide sedentary reminders. It comes with five sports modes — outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, and fast walking.

It is rated 5ATM, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. Weighing just 13 grams, the device is powered by a 130 mAh battery which the company promises can offer 14 days of usage on a single charge.

The Redmi Smart Band is priced at ₹1,599 in the Indian market and will be available for purchase from 9th September. It comes in Black color with Blue, Black, Green, and Orange colored straps.

Redmi Smart Band Key Features

1.08-inch LCD color touch screen display

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Fitness and sleep tracking, Sedentary reminder

5 Sports Modes: Outdoor Running, Exercise, Cycling, Treadmill, Fast Walking

5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant

130mAh battery with 14 days of usage

