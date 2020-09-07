How to disable Security settings from File Explorer in Windows 10

One of the reasons behind the popularity of the Windows 10 operating system is that it is configurable as per the user’s need. Thanks to the Group Policy Editor feature, the OS can be used to make organization-wide changes in the settings.

While the Group Policy Editor is mainly designed for the IT Admin to change advanced settings, you can use it on your computer to make several advanced changes to manage your system.

In this guide, we will show you a step-by-step process on how you can use Group Policy Editor on your Windows 10 computer to disable the Security tab on the Properties window of any file or folder on the system.

Disable ‘Security’ Properties in Windows 10

Step 1: First of all, open the Local Group Policy Editor on your Windows 10 computer. For this, press the Windows + R keys on the keyboard and then type in “gpedit.msc” and press the Enter key.

Step 2: Now, you need to access the File Explorer folder. For this, go to the following location in the Group Policy Editor:

User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > File Explorer

Step 3: In the File Explorer section, on the right-hand side, scroll down and double-click on the option that says “Remove Security Tab.”

Step 4: When the new window opens, select the option “Enabled” and then click on the “Apply” button and then save the settings by clicking on the “OK” button.

Now, whenever you open the Properties of any of the files or folders on your Windows 10 computer, the Security option tab won’t be available. To get it back, follow the same above steps but in Step 4, select the Not Configured/Disabled option.