Anthropic has announced the release of Claude Opus 4.7, introducing significant improvements in advanced coding, AI agent workflows, and multimodal capabilities. The model is now generally available across Claude apps, APIs, and major cloud platforms, positioning itself as a stronger upgrade over Opus 4.6 for professional and enterprise use cases.

Focus on Long-Running Workflows & Structured Reasoning

Claude Opus 4.7 is designed for complex, multi-step tasks that require:

High accuracy

Consistent reasoning

Long-context memory handling

The model improves instruction following, self-verification before outputs, and memory usage across sessions. This allows it to handle long-running AI agent tasks with reduced supervision.

Major Improvements in Coding & Knowledge Work

Advanced coding capabilities

Significant gains in software engineering tasks

Better debugging, architecture understanding, and code generation

New /ultrareview command for deep code analysis

AI agent performance

Improved handling of multi-step workflows

Better decision-making in long tasks with Auto mode enhancements

Reduced need for repeated context

Enterprise and professional use

Stronger performance in finance, fegal, and business analysis

Improved results on Finance Agent and GDPval-AA benchmarks

Enhanced Multimodal & Visual Understanding

Claude Opus 4.7 introduces improved vision capabilities:

Supports images up to 2,576 pixels (~3.75MP)

Better interpretation of dense screenshots, UI layouts, and charts and diagrams

This also improves output quality for UI design, presentations, and professional documents.

New Developer Tools & Controls

Anthropic has introduced several new tools for developers. Key additions include:

xhigh effort mode: Balances performance and latency

Balances performance and latency Task budgets (beta): Controls token usage in long workflows

Controls token usage in long workflows Improved Claude Code defaults: Higher reasoning effort

Higher reasoning effort Auto mode upgrades: Smarter permission handling

These updates aim to give developers more control over cost, performance, and output depth.

Safety & Alignment Updates

Claude Opus 4.7 maintains a safety profile similar to its predecessor, with targeted improvements:

Better prompt injection resistance

Improved response honesty

Safeguards for high-risk cybersecurity queries

Anthropic notes:

Slight regression in overly detailed harm-reduction responses

Lower cybersecurity capability compared to Claude Mythos Preview

Security professionals can access advanced capabilities via the Cyber Verification Program.

Migration Considerations for Developers

Developers upgrading from Opus 4.6 should note:

Updated tokenizer may increase usage by 1.0 – 1.35x

Higher reasoning effort leads to more detailed outputs and increased token consumption

Optimization options:

Adjust effort levels (including xhigh)

Use API task budgets

Apply concise prompting strategies

Anthropic recommends testing real workloads before full migration.

Pricing & Availability

Claude Opus 4.7 is available across Claude apps, Claude API ( claude-opus-4-7 ), Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud Vertex AI, and Microsoft Foundry.

Pricing (unchanged):