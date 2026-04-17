Zebronics has launched the Zebronics ZEB-PixaPlay 77G in India, expanding its projector lineup with a feature-packed model designed for home entertainment and portable usage. The projector brings Full HD resolution, Google TV integration, and up to 200-inch projection, targeting users looking for a smart, all-in-one media solution.

The Zebronics ZEB-PixaPlay 77G offers native Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), 4K input support, a projection size of up to 200 inches with LED lamp life rated up to 30,000 hours, and 7,500 lumens of brightness for varied indoor lighting conditions. To simplify setup, the projector includes autofocus for sharp visuals and auto-keystone correction for proper alignment.

The projector features a fabric-finish body with practical design elements such as a built-in carry handle, a lens shield for protection, and a 270° tilt mechanism for flexible placement. Weighing around 1.4 kg, it is designed to be easily portable for different use cases.

It runs on Google TV (based on Android 11) with access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. It also supports Google Cast and DRM L1 certification for HD streaming. This eliminates the need for external streaming devices.

The ZEB-PixaPlay 77G is powered by a quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (with ARC), USB port (Type-A), AUX input, and 3.5mm audio jack.

It supports both wired and wireless audio output, allowing connection to soundbars, speakers, and headphones. Audio and additional features include built-in speakers for standalone usage, Bluetooth audio support, and a voice-enabled remote for easier navigation.

Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director, Zebronics, said, “At Zebronics, our focus has always been on making premium entertainment experiences more accessible to a wider audience. The ZEB-PixaPlay 77G is a strong step in that direction, combining smart features like Google TV with effortless usability through automatic picture adjustments. It is designed to deliver a big-screen experience that is immersive, convenient, and value-driven, perfectly aligned with our philosophy of ‘Premium for the Masses’.”

The ZEB-PixaPlay 77G is priced at an introductory ₹17,999 and is available on Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com

Zebronics ZEB-PixaPlay 77G Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹17,999 (Introductory)

₹17,999 (Introductory) Availability: Amazon.in, Flipkart.com

Know More About Zebronics ZEB-PixaPlay 77G on Zebronics.com