Apple launches new eighth-generation entry-level 10.2-inch iPad

At the Time Flies event, along with the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE, Apple has also launched its new entry-level iPad. This is the eighth-generation of the 10.2-inch iPad and comes with a few upgrades.

The new model is now powered by the Apple A12 chipset which supports the company’s own “Neural Engine” processing capabilities — the first time for the entry-level iPad lineup.

The device is running the latest iPadOS 14 which was unveiled by the company during WWDC 2020, along with the iOS 14 and watchOS 7. It also supports new features such as hand-writing text input for the new Apple Pencil.

The company has also added that the new model will still fit existing cases, including its keyboard case and those made by Logitech. Further, it says that the first-gen Apple Pencil is also compatible with this iPad.

It has a Lightning port instead of a USB-C port and it still features a Touch ID home button. The new 10.2-inch iPad is priced at $329, which is the same pricing as the previous generation model and $299 fo the education customers.

Just like the new Apple Watch Series 6 models, the iPad is available to order today and the company will start shipping it from Friday, 18th September.