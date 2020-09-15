Apple’s new iPad Air powered by A14 chipset goes official

Apple today launched its new eighth-generation 10.2-inch iPad at the Time Flies event but that isn’t the only tablet device introduced by the company. Apple also launched its new iPad Air, which looks quite similar to the iPad Pro.

It comes with a 10.9-inch display with narrow bezels. There’s a 12 MP rear camera with improved video stabilization and a 7 MP FaceTime HD camera along with support for smart HDR and 1080p 60fps video recording.

The device is powered by the Apple A14 chipset and this is the first time the processor is being used by the company. Apple claims 40 percent performance improvement over the last iPad Air as well as improved graphics support. It will come powered by the iPadOS 14 announced a few weeks ago.

It also has a USB-C port, replacing the company’s proprietary Lightning port. There’s also support for a magnetic Smart Connector that can magnetically attach accessories, including the Magic Keyboard.

The new Apple iPad Air comes in five different color options, which include Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Blue, and Green. The device is priced at $599 for the Wi-F only model and $799 for the LTE variant. It will be available for purchase in the United States from next month but a specific date is not known.