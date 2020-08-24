Apple starts assembling iPhone SE 2020 in India

After starting the production of the current-gen iPhone 11 in the Indian market, Apple has now started assembling the budget-focused iPhone SE 2020 locally in India.

The manufacturing of iPhone SE 2020 is being done at the Wistron facility in Bengaluru, just months after the device was originally launched. The India-made smartphone will soon be available in the market.

In a statement, the company said: “iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price, and we’re excited to be making it in India for our local customers.”

Apple might be saving a lot of money as it can avoid paying around 22 percent import fees when the smartphones are assembled locally in India. Since the iPhone 11 didn’t receive any price cut in the Indian market, we do not expect Apple to reduce the pricing for the iPhone SE.

Apart from the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020, Apple has also manufactured the iPhone Xs, iPhone SE (original model), and the iPhone 7 in the Indian market. Going forward, the company is also planning to produce the iPhone 11 Pro in India.

There are also reports claiming that Apple could start manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 12 series models in the Indian market from next year. Such a move from the company is a part of its strategy to diversify its production facility and shift significant portions out of China.

As the tech giant is focusing on manufacturing iPhones in the Indian market, one of the major reasons behind this move is the benefits offered under the Government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.