Moto G9 powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC and 4 GB RAM launched in India
Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched the company’s latest G-series smartphone in the Indian market — Moto G9. Launched for a price of ₹11,499, the smartphone aims to compete against the likes of Realme and Redmi in India.
The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
It packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, allowing you to further expand the storage capacity. But, you would have to choose between a secondary SIM or microSD card.
As for the cameras, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, the phone comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.
The phone runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with some of the company’s own customizations. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support.
The Moto G9 is offered in two color options — Forest Green and Sapphire Blue. Priced at ₹11,499, the smartphone will go on sale in India from 31st August, exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart.
Moto G9 Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Max Vision with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 64 GB internal; expandable up to 512GB with microSD
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2 MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP Depth Sensor
- Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS + GLONASS
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging
Moto G9 Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: ₹11,499
- Availability: From 31st August