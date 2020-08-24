Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched the company’s latest G-series smartphone in the Indian market — Moto G9. Launched for a price of ₹11,499, the smartphone aims to compete against the likes of Realme and Redmi in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

It packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, allowing you to further expand the storage capacity. But, you would have to choose between a secondary SIM or microSD card.

As for the cameras, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, the phone comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with some of the company’s own customizations. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support.

The Moto G9 is offered in two color options — Forest Green and Sapphire Blue. Priced at ₹11,499, the smartphone will go on sale in India from 31st August, exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart.

Moto G9 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Max Vision with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution

6.5-inch HD+ LCD Max Vision with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

4 GB LPDDR4x Storage: 64 GB internal; expandable up to 512GB with microSD

64 GB internal; expandable up to 512GB with microSD OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2 MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP Depth Sensor

48 MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2 MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP Depth Sensor Front Camera : 8MP with f/2.2 aperture

: 8MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating) Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS + GLONASS

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS + GLONASS Battery: 5000 mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging

Moto G9 Pricing and Availability in India