How to get unblocked on WhatsApp from the People who blocked you

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available right now. Millions of people use it every day for chats, video calls, group messages, and a lot of other stuff. While a lot of friendships get stronger over the WhatsApp chats there are few which break too. People get blocked and the communication stops. However, if you want to try to get back with a friend who blocked you then there is a way through which you can unblock yourself from their WhatsApp account, and in this guide, we are going to have a look at how it’s done.

This method works on both Android and iOS devices so it doesn’t matter what device you are using, you can follow the method to get yourself unblocked. However, every trick comes with its Pros and Cons, and hence, by using this method you lose all your chat history. In addition to this, this method also removes you from all the groups so make sure you contact the admins and ask them to add you again. Let’s get started with the guide and see how it works.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device and go to Settings > Account.

Step 2: Click on Delete My Account and enter the phone number which you are using on WhatsApp. Doing this erases all your WhatsApp data and even removes you from your friend’s blocklist.

Step 3: Once you click Delete My Account button WhatsApp asks you for confirmation. Tap on the “Delete My Account” button once again and your WhatsApp account will get deleted.

Step 4: Once you’ve deleted your WhatsApp account uninstall it from your device and if it leaves any folder/data delete it personally. For iOS users, uninstalling does the job as no data is left behind.

Step 5: After you’ve completely uninstalled WhatsApp from your device, restart your phone.

Step 6: Go to App Store or Play Store and install WhatsApp on your phone again.

Step 7: Register using the same number however make changes to your name. That’s all once you’ve signed up for WhatsApp again, you’ll be unblocked by everyone who blocked you.

